Look: RGIII's Pregame Outfit On ESPN Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III dressed appropriately for a cold evening in Wisconsin.

During Monday Night Football's pre-game show, the ESPN analyst wore a large, puffy hat. He also had fingerless gloves, which seems counterproductive when facing below-freezing temperatures.

Nobody should blame RGIII for dressing warm. It's currently 15 degrees at Lambeau Field, and the forecast calls for possible snow during Monday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Griffin will hope his hat is the biggest story coming out of tonight's pre-game appearance. Last week, he inadvertently used a disparaging term when saying Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has proved his doubters wrong this season.

He clarified his intent and apologized for the mistake after the game.

Luckily for Griffin, his only trip to Lambeau as a player occurred early in the season. While his Washington Commanders suffered a 38-20 loss on Sept. 15, 2013, he recorded 320 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield will hope to play that well when making his second start for the Rams. Meanwhile, the Packers must win to keep their slim playoff chances intact.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.