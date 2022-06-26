Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady
The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:
- Rob Gronkowski: 2
- Tom Brady: 1
Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week.
Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season.
Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose...
It's tough to see Brady beating Gronkowski in this department, but he could tie him.
Of course, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Gronkowski comes out of retirement and plays another season in Tampa Bay, at least for the playoff stretch.
So perhaps we'll see Gronkowski adding to that retirement number soon...