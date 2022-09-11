Look: Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Rob Gronkowski has retired from professional football, but he's still staying close to the sport.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end had a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.
During his weekend celebration, Gronkowski revealed his Super Bowl pick.
"Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning," he told Fox News.
"They got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!"
While Gronkowski has retired, Tom Brady, 45, could be playing his final NFL season.
Tampa Bay is set to open the 2022 season on Sunday night against Dallas.