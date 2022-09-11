Look: Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has retired from professional football, but he's still staying close to the sport.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end had a retirement party at Mohegan Sun over the weekend.

During his weekend celebration, Gronkowski revealed his Super Bowl pick.

"Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning," he told Fox News.

"They got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!"

While Gronkowski has retired, Tom Brady, 45, could be playing his final NFL season.

Tampa Bay is set to open the 2022 season on Sunday night against Dallas.