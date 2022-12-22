Look: Rob Gronkowski Reveals How NFL Team Recruited Him

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

One NFL team got creative in its attempt to woo Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

A day after causing a stir by writing, "I'm kinda bored" on Twitter, the former tight end announced Wednesday that he signed with FanDuel. However, he told Kay Adams that two teams and his agent reached out after the Twitter post.

Gronkowski also revealed that a team sent him a photo this week of him wearing the No. 69 and told him he can wear the number if returning.

"If I come back, I can be No. 69 and check in eligible every play, where the referee would have to go over the microphone and say, 'No. 69 is eligible' every single play,'" Gronkowski said.

He admitted that this tactic "almost got me to go back to football." However, the 33-year-old confirmed that he's not returning this season.

When Adams credited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' social-media team for their PhotoShop skills, Gronk said they didn't send the picture. But he wouldn't disclose which team made the unorthodox recruiting bid.

It wasn't a bad idea by whichever team attempted the 69 ploy. He intentionally missed a free throw as a high school basketball player to avoid increasing his point tally to 70 and said he'd pay $69,000 to wear No. 69 in an NFL game.

Gronkowski conceded there's "a slight chance" he'll play football in 2023 or beyond. However, the four-time Super Bowl champion said he's keeping busy as a FOX analyst and staying active by playing pickleball and basketball.

Not even his supposed favorite number coulg bring Gronk back for a playoff run this winter.