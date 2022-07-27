Look: Robert Griffin III Is Furious With Anonymous Quote

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III isn't happy with the anonymous quotes that have gone viral this week.

Anonymous NFL coaches were critical of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This doesn't sit well with RGIII.

"Why are these anonymous defensive coordinators attacking 2 Black NFL MVPs in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. They add flare to the position and have won games at historic levels. Stop screaming for them to get off your lawn and accept that there is more than one way to win," he tweeted.

NFL fans are in agreement.

"Coordinators snitching on themselves. Their failure to properly evaluate talent, might be the reason both stay carving up league defenses," one fan tweeted.

"We all know it’s bs, but I find it hard to believe it has anything to do with race. Just an idiot or two who are trying to feel smarter then 99% of the league," another fan suggested.

"RGIII been speaking nothing but the truth for real!!" one fan added.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn't happy, either.

It's always fair to have a bit of skepticism with anonymous quotes.