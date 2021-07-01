Look: Robert Griffin III Jokes About Tim Tebow

Robert Griffin III could not help but crack a joke about former Heisman winner Tim Tebow on Thursday following the NCAA’s new ruling on paying college athletes based on their NLI.

On Thursday, B/R Gridiron posed an interesting question: “You just found $100. Divide it among their college merch.” Griffin and Tebow were listed among Cam Newton, Johnny Manziel and Lamar Jackson.

Rather than answering the question directly, Griffin had a hilarious comment about Tebow.

“Tebow probably dropped that $100 on purpose. Just for you to find it,” Griffin joked via Twitter. “In order to test your character and see if you would give it back.”

This is pretty hilarious. Take a look. Tebow probably dropped that $100 on purpose. Just for you to find it. In order to test your character and see if you would give it back. https://t.co/1KgNEjwXm0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 1, 2021

Robert Griffin III is probably right.

Griffin and Tim Tebow would have earned major pay-days had they been able to be compensated based off their name, image and likeness. They’re two of the more popular Heisman winners in the history of the sport.

The new NIL ruling will help thousands of college athletes earn money while on scholarship. It’ll be interesting to see how the major change impacts the future of collegiate sports.

Griffin, meanwhile, is a free agent. The Baltimore Ravens released the former Heisman winner earlier this year.

Tebow, on the other hand, has a shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ roster as a tight end. He make the position change earlier this year with aspirations to make an NFL roster for the 2021 season.