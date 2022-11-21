Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope.

On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way.

Following the game, Wilson was asked if he felt like the offense let down the defense. New York fell to New England, 10-3.

"No," Wilson replied.

RGIII is not happy with Wilson.

"Zach Wilson saying “No” to a question about whether or not he let the defense down after only scoring 3 points and throwing for 77 yards was the straw that broke the camel’s back," the ESPN analyst tweeted.

The former NFL quarterback is not wrong. Wilson has failed to take accountability for his struggles so far early in his career.

That's going to have to change in a major way moving forward.