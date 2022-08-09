Look: Robert Saleh's Reaction To Mekhi Becton's Injury Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mekhi Becton once again appears headed toward season-ending surgery.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that the offensive tackle's season is "more than likely" over after fracturing his kneecap. It's a crushing blow for the 23-year-old, who missed nearly all of the 2021 season after suffering a sprained MCL in Week 1.

During Tuesday's press conference, Saleh criticized social media users who "dehumanize" athletes "in the worst way imaginable."

"Mekhi has walked in this building, and he has taken every single punch you can give from every which way," Saleh said. "He shows up, and he works his tail off. He grinds every single day."

Saleh stood by the former first-round pick following another significant injury setback.

"He's fighting for his family, for himself, for his teammates, for this organization, for this fanbase," Saleh said of Becton. "He's doing everything, and then everyone wants to drop him like a wet rag."

The coach said the Jets "appreciate everything he's done" and he's excited to see Becton return.

"His story's not over. He's got full support of this organization," Saleh said. "And if you're a fan that wants to support him you're more than welcome. Otherwise, just keep it moving."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Becton will see a surgeon Wednesday for a second opinion. In light of the unfortunate prognosis, Becton wrote on Instagram that "everything happens for a reason."