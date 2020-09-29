Look: Roger Goodell Sent This Email To Every NFL Team Today

The NFL is dealing with its first major outbreak this season, as eight members of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the news was announced, Roger Goodell sent an email to all 32 teams.

Obviously this isn’t an ideal situation for the NFL, but it’s something that Goodell and the rest of the league spent this offseason preparing for.

“This is not unexpected, as Dr. Sills and others have emphasized, there will be players and staff who will test positive during the season,” Goodell said in his letter.

Goodell discussed how the league will handle this situation in his email. He said the NFL will review its contact tracing data to see which players need to be isolated from the rest of the clubhouse, as well as monitor the officials from last weekend’s Titans-Vikings game.

In addition to providing an update on the league’s protocols, Goodell sent an important to message to all coaches and players.

“Each of us has a special responsibility to keep others safe and healthy,” Goodell said. “What each of us does affects not only ourselves and our immediate families, but many others on our own club and on other clubs.”

Email that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent today to all team Presidents and Executives: pic.twitter.com/7OB3s8XYJE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

Goodell did offer some positive news in his email to the rest of the league. He said that none of the coaches and players on the Vikings have tested positive for COVID-19 up to this point.

The NFL has yet to comment on whether or not the Titans will play this weekend though.