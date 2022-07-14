Look: Roger Goodell's Officially Salary Number Revealed

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In April 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced he was reducing his salary to zero.

However, when the dust settled on the 2020-21 fiscal year, Goodell made $63.9 million, the same figure he had in 2019-20, the New York Times' Ken Belson reported last October.

The reason for this? Little of Goodell's earnings come from his actual salary, with much of them arriving via "incentives, bonuses and benefits packages like retirement accounts," The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan wrote Thursday.

"These elements were unaffected by the high-profile salary-cutting," Kaplan said.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was also able to withstand eliminating his salary and recoup record salary.

Goodell and Monahan are not the only prominent business leaders who reduced their salaries either drastically or completely during the pandemic.

But because of the way their pay is structured, they were able to "absorb" this blow better than others might have.