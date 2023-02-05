Look: Rumored Girlfriend Of Aaron Rodgers Shares Racy Photo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is having quite the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is reportedly on the trading block. Rodgers will likely play another season, but it might not be in Green Bay.

Off the field, Rodgers is reportedly dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

Mallory Edens has been a social media sensation for a couple of years now. She's gone viral on Instagram.

Edens, who first went viral at the NBA Draft Lottery several years ago, has been spotted sitting next to Rodgers (who owns part of the Bucks) at games this year.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Mallory joining Rodgers in another NFL city in 2023...