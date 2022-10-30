Look: Russell Wilson's London Pregame Outfit Went Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson isn't having a great time in London, as the Broncos are trailing the Jaguars, 10-0, in the first half.

However, the star quarterback is trending for his pregame outfit on Sunday.

The NFL quarterback rocked a Liverpool kit ahead of his team's game in London.

Wilson has serious ties to Liverpool.

"Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson displaying his Liverpool jerseys and cleats which he says he will use in the next game 'or even before'. He got married in Liverpool as well, interesting little fact!" one fan wrote.

The Broncos and the Jaguars, meanwhile, are playing on ESPN+.