Look: Sad Video Of Heinz Field Is Going Viral On Monday
To the chagrin of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Heinz Field is no more.
After a two-decade relationship, the company did not extend its naming-rights agreement with the NFL organization. The team will change the venue's name to Acrisure Stadium after striking a new arrangement with the insurance company.
On Monday, fans witnessed a symbolic end of an era when the team removed one of two giant ketchup bottles that stood above the video board over the stadium's south end zone.
It says a lot about tradition -- and perhaps the effectiveness of corporate branding -- that fans are so upset about a football stadium no longer being named after a condiment company.
Yet Heinz grew synonymous with the Steelers, who won two Super Bowls during their business relationship. And Acrisure probably won't create oversized stacks of insurance claims to proudly hang over the football field.
According to Zachary Groz of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the second bottle will come down Tuesday morning.