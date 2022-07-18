Look: Sad Video Of Heinz Field Is Going Viral On Monday

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

To the chagrin of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Heinz Field is no more.

After a two-decade relationship, the company did not extend its naming-rights agreement with the NFL organization. The team will change the venue's name to Acrisure Stadium after striking a new arrangement with the insurance company.

On Monday, fans witnessed a symbolic end of an era when the team removed one of two giant ketchup bottles that stood above the video board over the stadium's south end zone.

It says a lot about tradition -- and perhaps the effectiveness of corporate branding -- that fans are so upset about a football stadium no longer being named after a condiment company.

Yet Heinz grew synonymous with the Steelers, who won two Super Bowls during their business relationship. And Acrisure probably won't create oversized stacks of insurance claims to proudly hang over the football field.

According to Zachary Groz of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the second bottle will come down Tuesday morning.