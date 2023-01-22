Look: Saquon Barkley Makes Prediction For Giants Future

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley's contract year ended with the Philadelphia Eagles knocking his New York Giants out of the playoffs Saturday night.

The 25-year-old running back could sign elsewhere after five seasons with Big Blue. However, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, he expressed optimism about staying with the team that drafted him in 2018.

"I can't envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform," Barkley said after the game.

Barkley burst onto the scene before injuries wiped out his 2020 season. He then tallied 856 yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry during a disappointing 2021.

But Barkley bounced back to post 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in his second Pro Bowl season.

"I wanted to show them the guy they drafted is still here. I hope I did that," Barkley said. "Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life, but I really can't give 100 percent answers. Sometime this week, I'll have a conversation with my agent, Kim, and see what's up."

The rebound year could embolden Barkley to seek a deal that'd make him one of the NFL's top-paid running backs. Yet the former Penn State star said he's "not really too concerned" about resetting the position's market.

The Giants shattered preseason expectations by going 9-7-1 and winning a road playoff game. Their offense revolved around Barkley, who led the NFC in rushing.

New York faces a complicated offseason, as Daniel Jones is also a free agent. While Barkley conveyed his desire to remain a Giant, the quarterback said he'll consider his future "down the road."