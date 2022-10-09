Look: Saquon Barkley Postgame Interview Question Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are feeling great after defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Giants scored 17 unanswered points to cement a 27-22 upset over Green Bay in London. Barkley guided his team to a 4-1 start, already matching last season's win total, with 106 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, an NFL Network sideline reporter wanted to gauge the star running back's confidence after the big win. However, she oddly phrased the query.

"If I took the confidence out of your head right now," the reporter asked, "out of your heart, and I put it on a scale, how much confidence do you have in yourself and this team? How heavy would the scale be?"

Unfazed by the atypical inquiry, Barkley said he's at a 10 on a one-to-10 scale.

At least the reporter tried to avoid a cliche question, even if she asked a common thing in a roundabout way.

Barkley has every reason to feel like he's on top of the world. Following two disappointing seasons, the 25-year-old has tallied 676 yards and three touchdowns through three games.

He looks healthy and more like the unstoppable newcomer poised to take over the NFL when collecting 2,028 scrimmage yards in 2018.

A strong start has the Giants dreaming of their first playoff appearance -- or at least their first winning season -- since 2016. They'll look to carry that confidence into a Week 6 encounter with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.