Look: Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Is Going Viral Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Have a day, Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants running back made arguably the play of his young season on Sunday afternon.

Barkley caught a screen pass from Daniel Jones well behind the line of scrimmage, but he managed to turn it into a huge gain for the Giants offense.

It was pretty incredible to watch.

It's been a special start to the year for the Giants running back. Barkley had struggled in recent seasons, but appears to be back to his old self in 2022.

Barkley's longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, is certainly enjoying the start to the year.

Congdon posted from Metlife Stadium earlier on this Sunday afternoon.

It's good to be Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants running back and his girlfriend have been dating for several years, back to his Penn State days.

The Giants and the Bears are currently playing on FOX.