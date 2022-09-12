Look: Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants running back had a huge first game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Barkley, who's struggled with injuries in recent seasons, led the Giants to a win over the Titans. He had 164 rushing yards and 30 yards receiving.

Following the game, Barkley's longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, took to her Instagram Story to highlight the Giants running back's big game.

The Giants improved to 1-0 on the season with the Week 1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

It's a great start to the Brian Daboll era.