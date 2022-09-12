Look: Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson In Warmups

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

One of the biggest mysteries heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was how Seahawks fans would welcome Russell Wilson back to Seattle. A line in the sand has been drawn.

Wilson, the former Seahawks quarterback, was greeted with a loud chorus of boos during warmups at Lumen Field this Monday night.

This is a bit stunning considering all that Wilson did for the Seattle franchise over the years, which included two trips to the Super Bowl and one Super Bowl win.

Fans are clearly salty about how the whole Russ situation played out. He requested a trade during the offseason and his wish was granted when Seattle sent him to Denver.

However, this is a bit absurd. It's not Russell Wilson's fault that Seattle's front office did nothing to surround him with a contending roster over the final few years.

You can't fault Wilson for wanting a fresh opportunity in the final few years of his career.

Wilson makes his Denver Broncos debut tonight against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Catch the action on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.