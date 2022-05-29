Look: Seahawks Had A Scare With Top NFL Draft Pick

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks made Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker one of the first running backs taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seattle was almost unable to reach Walker, though.

Video has emerged, showing the Seahawks calling - and failing - to reach Walker during the second round of the NFL Draft.

It's easy to laugh about it now, but in the moment, it was a bit stressful.

Thankfully, the Seahawks were eventually able to reach Walker, with about a minute left on the clock.

Hopefully his Seahawks tenure is less stressful.