Look: Seahawks Had A Scare With Top NFL Draft Pick
The Seattle Seahawks made Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker one of the first running backs taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Seattle was almost unable to reach Walker, though.
Video has emerged, showing the Seahawks calling - and failing - to reach Walker during the second round of the NFL Draft.
It's easy to laugh about it now, but in the moment, it was a bit stressful.
Thankfully, the Seahawks were eventually able to reach Walker, with about a minute left on the clock.
Hopefully his Seahawks tenure is less stressful.