Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It's good to be Sean McVay these days.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach.

It's been a year of rings for McVay, too.

The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this offseason. Sean and Veronika met in the Washington, D.C. area when he was coaching the then-Redskins.

Veronika appears to have been enjoying her offseason, too.

The NFL season is closing in, though.

The Rams are currently in training camp and will begin preseason play next month.

Will Los Angeles be able to defend its Super Bowl title and repeat?