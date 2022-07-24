Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became a married man this offseason.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn.

McVay and Khomyn met during his time coaching in the Washington, D.C. area. While McVay was coaching in Washington, Khomyn was reportedly attending nearby George Mason University.

The NFL head coach and the Ukraine native officially tied the knot earlier this offseason.

Khomyn and McVay have since enjoyed some fun trips together.

Vacation time is almost over, though.

The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin in a little more than a month. Training camp is nearly upon us.

Will McVay and the Rams be able to repeat?