Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photo
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became a married man this offseason.
The Super Bowl-winning head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn.
McVay and Khomyn met during his time coaching in the Washington, D.C. area. While McVay was coaching in Washington, Khomyn was reportedly attending nearby George Mason University.
The NFL head coach and the Ukraine native officially tied the knot earlier this offseason.
Khomyn and McVay have since enjoyed some fun trips together.
Vacation time is almost over, though.
The 2022 NFL regular season is set to begin in a little more than a month. Training camp is nearly upon us.
Will McVay and the Rams be able to repeat?