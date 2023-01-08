Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Most Likely Job In 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

FOX analyst Sean Payton spent Sunday discussing the possibility of leaving the studio for a new job.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach said that he's already spoken to the Denver Broncos about their open position. However, that doesn't mean he's returning to an NFL sideline next season.

Later on FOX's pre-game kickoff show, via Awful Announcing, Michael Strahan asked Payton how likely he is to stay with them in 2023.

On a scale of one to 10, Payton said it's a seven that he remains in his current role.

Payton went into greater detail during a prior segment with Peter Schrager. He said he'd want to work for a team with a strong front office and ownership group and disclosed that the interview process can't start until Jan. 17.

The 59-year-old also praised his FOX colleagues.

"I love my job here," Payton said. "The roster here's pretty good. When you got Michael Strahan at one end, Howie Long at the other end, Charles [Woodson] is handling the back end. I got Terry [Bradshaw] as a starting quarterback. I got Mike Vick ... I got a lot of pieces here."

The Broncos have received permission to interview Payton as they prepare an "ultra aggressive" search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. A big offer could persuade Payton to leave FOX.

Yet it's far from definite Payton returns to coaching next season.