Look: Sean Payton's Old Comments On Kyler Murray Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals received permission to interview head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Payton has studied the situation in case anything comes to fruition. Furthermore, the former Super Bowl champion is a "fan" of Kyler Murray.

Following news of Arizona's interview request, a video surfaced of Payton discussing the Cardinals quarterback during the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Payton said he wasn't concerned about Murray's height because he's "explosive" and difficult to rush.

"His film is too good ... I like him," Payton said, via Cardinals Update.

The New Orleans Saints didn't have a first-round pick that year, and Drew Brees had just led them to a 13-3 season with the highest completion percentage (74.4) in NFL history. So Payton couldn't have thought about selecting Murray, whom the Cardinals made the No. 1 pick.

Four years later, he could opt to coach the two-time Pro Bowler. However, Murray may not be ready to start the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in December.

The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans also received permission to interview Payton, who stopped away from coaching to work as a FOX studio analyst this season. Despite rampant speculation of a return, he could resume that role in 2023.

Having helped mold Brees into an all-time great, Payton and Murray would make an interesting alignment.