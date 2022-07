Look: Shirtless Dak Prescott Workout Photo Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said earlier this offseason that he's feeling as good as ever.

The proof is in the pudding.

Prescott and some of his Cowboys teammates worked out in Miami, Florida earlier this month.

A shirtless photo of Prescott and some of his Cowboys teammates is trending on social media.

Prescott appears to be pretty ripped heading into the 2022 NFL regular season.

Watch out, NFL.