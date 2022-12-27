Look: Shirtless Photo Of Former NFL Quarterback Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tim Couch apparently doesn't sit on the couch that much.

Via KSR's Matt Jones, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback posted a shirtless post-workout photo on his Instagram Stories page. The 46-year-old looks to be in excellent shape.

Couch threw 73 passing touchdowns in two seasons as Kentucky's starting quarterback. He finished fourth in the 1998 Heisman Trophy voting before the Browns made him their inaugural draft pick upon their NFL return.

However, Couch completed just 59.8 percent of his passes with more interceptions (67) than passing touchdowns (64) over five underwhelming seasons. He last played an NFL game in 2003.

Cleveland has since famously struggled to find a long-term solution under center. The Browns gave up on another former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, last offseason after acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Nearly two decades out of the league, Couch is seemingly staying active. The former SEC Player of the Year looks more like a linebacker than a former quarterback older than every active NFL player.