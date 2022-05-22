Look: Shirtless Photo Of Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow appears to be in pretty great shape heading into the 2022 NFL season.
The Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback is coming off a Super Bowl loss. Burrow has made it clear that it's Super Bowl or bust for Cincy in 2022.
"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said.
"Obviously I've been grinding, but it's also been relaxing not having to worry about, 'Am I going to be ready for the season?"
"I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I'm healthy and relaxing."
Burrow's body appears to be right...
Burrow and the Bengals are set to have several primetime games in 2022.
Cincinnati will be one of the teams to beat in the AFC.