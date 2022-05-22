Look: Shirtless Photo Of Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow appears to be in pretty great shape heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback is coming off a Super Bowl loss. Burrow has made it clear that it's Super Bowl or bust for Cincy in 2022.

"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said.

"Obviously I've been grinding, but it's also been relaxing not having to worry about, 'Am I going to be ready for the season?"

"I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I'm healthy and relaxing."

Burrow's body appears to be right...

Burrow and the Bengals are set to have several primetime games in 2022.

Cincinnati will be one of the teams to beat in the AFC.