Look: Shirtless Photos Of Saquon Barkley Are Going Viral

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is embarking on a crucial 2022 campaign.

Having once entered the NFL on a seemingly unstoppable path to superstardom, the New York Giants running back has since hit a snag. After injuries limited him to just two games in 2020, he posted an underwhelming 862 scrimmage yards in 13 games last season.

The 25-year-old could rebound under a new regime led by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. He appears to be entering the make-or-break-season in excellent shape.

On Saturday night, Barkley posted some training photos on Twitter showing his shredded physique.

Then again, nobody ever questioned Barkley's muscle definition. His massive quads have become almost mythical, but they haven't led to tangible on-field results lately.

Barkley will look to rediscover his early-career success during a contract year. Early accounts point to him playing a larger role in Big Blue's passing game this season. He'll also receive some assistance from former Alabama tackle Evan Neal, this year's No. 7 draft pick.

If he stays healthy, Barkley could be in store for a huge season.