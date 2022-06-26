Look: Shirtless Photos Of Shannon Sharpe Going Viral
Shannon Sharpe is celebrating his 54th birthday on Sunday.
The former NFL star turned Fox Sports 1 personality is looking pretty, pretty good at 54.
In honor of his birthday, Sharpe revealed how he looks shirtless at the age of 54.
"The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world," he tweeted.
Whatever workout and diet Shannon Sharpe is on is working, clearly.
Happy birthday, Shannon.