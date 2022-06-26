Look: Shirtless Photos Of Shannon Sharpe Going Viral

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe is celebrating his 54th birthday on Sunday.

The former NFL star turned Fox Sports 1 personality is looking pretty, pretty good at 54.

In honor of his birthday, Sharpe revealed how he looks shirtless at the age of 54.

"The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world," he tweeted.

Whatever workout and diet Shannon Sharpe is on is working, clearly.

Happy birthday, Shannon.