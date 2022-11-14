Look: Sideline Reporter's Husband Reacts To Tom Brady Photo

Matt Buschmann/Twitter.

No one wants to be competing with newly-single Tom Brady, that's for sure...

On Sunday, NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback following his win in Germany.

Matt Buschmann, the husband of the NFL Network reporter (and a former MLB pitcher turned coach), took to social media with a funny joke.

"Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball…" Buschmann tweeted.

Buschmann, of course, was the one who caught Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball in Toronto. He promptly returned the ball to the Yankees, which sparked a reaction from his wife on social media.

To be fair to Sara, though - who wouldn't smile like that when interviewing the greatest quarterback of all-time?