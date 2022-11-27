Look: Sideline Reporter's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Marisa Miller has a couple of very impressive bullet points on her resume, including swimsuit model (which is well known) and sideline reporter (probably not as well known).

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was once upon a time, a sideline reporter.

Some of Miller's sideline reporting work has gone viral over the years, too.

Miller, though, is surely better known for her swimsuit modeling days.

Some of her best "Body Paint" photos have trended on social media, too.

Miller has dazzled in "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She's an iconic model.

Some of Miller's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended, as well.

Miller is one of the most-celebrated swimsuit models in the magazine's history for a reason.

You can view her full photoshoot here.