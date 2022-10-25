Look: Sideline Video Of Bailey Zappe Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bailey Zappe was momentarily on top of the world after replacing Mac Jones and promptly leading the New England Patriots to two touchdown drives on Monday night.

At the peak of his dramatic re-emergence, the rookie got caught singing on the sideline.

As captured by New England Revolution writer Jeff Lemieux, Zappe mouthed along the words to "Stacy's Mom" as it blared over the speakers at Gillette Stadium.

Just in case any millennials want to feel old: The Fountains of Wayne hit came out in 2003, shortly after Zappe turned four.

Zappe has also got it going on during his inaugural season. After taking the Patriots into overtime at Lambeau Field in his NFL debut, the fourth-round pick engineered back-to-back wins as a starter.

When inserted into Monday's game, Zappe went 3-for-3 with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers on his opening drive. The former Western Kentucky star helped quickly turn a 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 lead over the Chicago Bears.

However, that momentum quickly sputtered. The Bears have scored 16 straight points to pull ahead 26-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Zappe singing on the sideline might not match the Patriots ethos, but Bill Belichick may not mind if his young quarterback can lead a fourth-quarter rally.