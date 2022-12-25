Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game.

Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday.

During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts went viral on social media.

Andrews played it off very casually, too.

"Gardner Minshew hits a wide open @ErinAndrews," one fan joked on social media.

Andrews responded: "I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot."

Well done, Erin.

The Cowboys improved to 11-4 on the season with Saturday's win over the Eagles, who dropped to 13-2 with the loss.