Look: Sideline Video Of Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
Joseph Ossai must be the sickest man in America right now.
The Cincinnati Bengals defender made a truly costly penalty late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.
Kansas City topped Cincinnati by three points on a game-winning field goal, following a crucial penalty by Ossai on the Chiefs' second-to-last play.
A sideline shot of the Bengals defender is trending on social media on Sunday night.
It's pretty crushing.
The Bengals are going home, while the Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Eagles.
Kansas City and Philadelphia will kick off from Arizona in two weeks.