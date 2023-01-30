Look: Sideline Video Of Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joseph Ossai #58 and Zach Carter #95 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackle Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joseph Ossai must be the sickest man in America right now.

The Cincinnati Bengals defender made a truly costly penalty late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Kansas City topped Cincinnati by three points on a game-winning field goal, following a crucial penalty by Ossai on the Chiefs' second-to-last play.

A sideline shot of the Bengals defender is trending on social media on Sunday night.

It's pretty crushing.

The Bengals are going home, while the Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Eagles.

Kansas City and Philadelphia will kick off from Arizona in two weeks.