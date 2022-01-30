Look: Skip Bayless’ Tweet About AFC Championship Is Going Viral

Skip Bayless has gotten old takes exposed yet again due to his tweet about the Chiefs from the first half.

While the Chiefs were up 21-3, he congratulated them for advancing to the Super Bowl when there was still over a half left to play.

Bayless also congratulated Patrick Mahomes for not crumbling under pressure to match the greatness of Tom Brady.

Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the AFC Championship Game and returning to the Super Bowl. Congrats also to Patrick Mahomes. This time you won't crumble under the pressure to match greatness with the GOAT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 30, 2022

Since Bayless tweeted this, the Bengals have come all the way back and tied the game at 21 as the fourth quarter is underway.

Their defense especially stepped up in the third quarter and limited the Chiefs to no points and even got an interception off of Mahomes.

After that interception, the Bengals tied the game off a Joe Burrow throw to Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals are trying to get to their first Super Bowl since 1988 after they came into the playoffs without a playoff win since 1991.

You can catch the rest of this thrilling matchup on CBS.