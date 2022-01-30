The Spun

Look: Skip Bayless’ Tweet About AFC Championship Is Going Viral

Skip Bayless discussing ESPN's all-time list.FS1.

Skip Bayless has gotten old takes exposed yet again due to his tweet about the Chiefs from the first half.

While the Chiefs were up 21-3, he congratulated them for advancing to the Super Bowl when there was still over a half left to play.

Bayless also congratulated Patrick Mahomes for not crumbling under pressure to match the greatness of Tom Brady.

Since Bayless tweeted this, the Bengals have come all the way back and tied the game at 21 as the fourth quarter is underway.

Their defense especially stepped up in the third quarter and limited the Chiefs to no points and even got an interception off of Mahomes.

After that interception, the Bengals tied the game off a Joe Burrow throw to Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals are trying to get to their first Super Bowl since 1988 after they came into the playoffs without a playoff win since 1991.

You can catch the rest of this thrilling matchup on CBS.

