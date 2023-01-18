Look: Snow Is Possible For 2 NFL Playoff Games This Weekend
Weather could play a factor in a couple of this weekend's Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
According to Weather Channel meteorologist Scot Pilie, snow might impact Saturday afternoon's Jaguars-Chiefs game in Kansas City and Sunday afternoon's Bills-Bengals contest in Orchard Park, N.Y.
"Not one but TWO snow @NFL playoff games this weekend? It's possible," Pilie tweeted. "Growing potential for another winter storm set to gear up this weekend w/ potential for snow from the Plains to New England.
The latest forecast for Kansas City calls for a high percentage chance of snow on Saturday, though how heavy that snowfall could be is uncertain.
At the very least, the Chiefs should benefit from playing the Jaguars, a warm weather team, in less than ideal conditions. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
As for the Bills and Bengals, they will get underway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Earlier today, the forecast called for a 70 percent chance of snow with accumulations of less than an inch.