Look: Snow Is Possible For 2 NFL Playoff Games This Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Weather could play a factor in a couple of this weekend's Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

According to Weather Channel meteorologist Scot Pilie, snow might impact Saturday afternoon's Jaguars-Chiefs game in Kansas City and Sunday afternoon's Bills-Bengals contest in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"Not one but TWO snow @NFL playoff games this weekend? It's possible," Pilie tweeted. "Growing potential for another winter storm set to gear up this weekend w/ potential for snow from the Plains to New England.

The latest forecast for Kansas City calls for a high percentage chance of snow on Saturday, though how heavy that snowfall could be is uncertain.

At the very least, the Chiefs should benefit from playing the Jaguars, a warm weather team, in less than ideal conditions. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

As for the Bills and Bengals, they will get underway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Earlier today, the forecast called for a 70 percent chance of snow with accumulations of less than an inch.