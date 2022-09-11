Look: Soldier Field Is Flooding On Sunday Afternoon

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Soldier Field is under water on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears and the 49ers are scheduled to open the season at 1 p.m. E.T.

It's going to be a rainy one.

Heavy storms have hit the Chicago area and Soldier Field's playing turf is getting hit with a ton of water on Sunday afternoon.

Look at this:

Good luck completing passes today, guys (or doing just about anything on this field).

It's a tough look for the Bears.

Perhaps the Bears will look to leave Soldier Field even sooner than expected...