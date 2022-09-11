Look: Soldier Field Is Flooding On Sunday Afternoon
Soldier Field is under water on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears and the 49ers are scheduled to open the season at 1 p.m. E.T.
It's going to be a rainy one.
Heavy storms have hit the Chicago area and Soldier Field's playing turf is getting hit with a ton of water on Sunday afternoon.
Look at this:
Good luck completing passes today, guys (or doing just about anything on this field).
It's a tough look for the Bears.
Perhaps the Bears will look to leave Soldier Field even sooner than expected...