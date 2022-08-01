Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season.

Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season.

Skriver can't wait for kickoff.

"Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY NINE DAYS UNTIL FOOTBALL SEASON!" she wrote.

The Raiders had a big offseason, trading for Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Las Vegas is set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against the Chargers.