Look: Sports Reporter Was NFL Cheerleader On Sunday

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had a cheerleader reunion on Sunday afternoon.

Denver brought back many of its former cheerleaders, for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

MLB Network reporter and host Lauren Gardner was part of that group.

"Thanks, my friend!!! That was so fun!" she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Gardner was part of a big group of former cheerleaders to return to the field.

"My heart is so full!!! 🧡💙🧡💙🧡

Hard to explain the bond and sisterhood shared amongst these kind, strong and talented women on the inside and out… Beyond thankful to be part of such an incredible community and can’t wait to perform with these ladies today at halftime!" she wrote.

Gardner was clearly still in cheerleader shape, too.

The Broncos beat the Cardinals, 24-15, on Sunday.