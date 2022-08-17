Look: Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews Business News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her on-field reporting, but the Fox Sports veteran has also built an extremely successful clothing brand outside of her TV work.

The Fox Sports reporter recently announced some big news.

Andrews' company has expanded into Major League Baseball.

"Hey @MLB fans!! Today is the DAY! We are so excited to share that @wearbyea has OFFICIALLY expanded to the @MLB! The new product will be available for the post-season on @fanatics, MLB.com, and in team stores. The new collection will include T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, leggings, and a lounge set," she wrote.

Sports fans are excited.

"SO SO SO proud of you!!!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is amazing!!!" another fan wrote.

"Love love love!!! So proud of you, Gare!! This is amazing!!" another fan added.

"So excited about this. Cannot wait," one fan added.

Major League Baseball is currently racing toward the end of the regular season, with the playoffs set for October.