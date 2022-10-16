Look: Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews Mascot Photo

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is typically known for being on NFL sidelines, though the veteran sideline reporter recently spent some time at an NHL arena.

A photo of Andrews and the Los Angeles Kings mascot is going viral on social media.

"The @nhl season is here! And so is our full lineup of hockey @wearbyea gear. Love this @lakings varsity jacket. @baileylakings #GKG @fanatics @officialnhlshop 🏒🏒🏒" Andrews wrote.

It's a pretty great photo.

You love seeing that.

"Great pic!" Troy Aikman wrote.

"Let’s goooooo 🏒" another fan wrote.

"Oh heyyyyy looking cute with that #WEARonYOU! 🙌" one fan added.

"Obsessed with that jacket!! 😍 Need a Sharks Version!!" another fan added.

Andrews, meanwhile, is currently in Green Bay on Sunday, working the Jets at Packers game.