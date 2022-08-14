Look: Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews Reunion Photos

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This weekend was a special one for Erin Andrews and her family.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter was part of a 10-year reunion for her husband's Stanley Cup champion team.

Jarret Stoll and the Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup back in 2012.

"This was beyond special. Amazing time with the 2012 Stanley Cup champions. Grateful to see the guys smile and laugh as much as they did. Seriously, zoom in on all of their faces right here!" Andrews wrote.

That's pretty great.

That had to be pretty special.

"OH. MY. GOD. MY HEART!! This is THE best!!!" one fan wrote.

"Crying over here they got my fave hype man Chris Sutter!!!" another fan added.

"This is so cool!" one fan added.

The Kings will remember that 2012 season forever.