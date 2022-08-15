Look: Sports World Reacts To Tim Tebow Wife Video

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Tim Tebow.

The legendary college football quarterback, who also played in the NFL and in the minor leagues, turned 35 years old on Sunday.

Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh, celebrated her husband on social media.

"My Sweetheart: Celebrating you and your life is so easy ! Someone recently asked me, “Who, outside of your parents, is the one person you turn to to speak into your life”. The answer was so easy and effortless - YOU. I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for leading so well as a husband, friend, business owner but most importantly a Christ follower. You never go a day without seeking and sharing wisdom. You make every room you enter better and brighter. Happy birthday to the man of my dreams and love of my life! I love you so much!" she wrote.

It's good to be Tim Tebow.

"Demi, I love that phrase “seeking and sharing wisdom”; thank you for sharing this and honoring Tim in this way. It’s encouraging and instructive! Tim, happy 35! Grateful to God for your example!" one fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday!!! May God continue to bless you in Health Happiness and Prosperity," another fan wrote.

"Love this! HBD!" one fan added.

Tim Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh.

Happy birthday, Tim.