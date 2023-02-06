Look: Star NFL Running Back Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs became the latest Las Vegas Raiders star to express intrigue in playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

After garnering an NFL-high 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, Jacobs could leave Las Vegas this offseason. However, he acknowledged to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore that the Raiders acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers would affect his thought process.

"Of course, it's A-Rod. That's Aaron Rodgers," Jacobs said. "But yeah, he's a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things."

Trade speculation around Rodgers has run rampant since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that an offseason deal "remains an option." With Derek Carr's long tenure over, the Raiders stand out as a potential landing spot.

Rodgers said Raiders fans tried to recruit him during the weekend's Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. Davante Adams also appeared to direct a message at his former Packers teammate by imitating the quarterback's belt celebration at the Pro Bowl Games.

Adams hasn't hidden his desire to reunite with Rodgers.

"Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario," Adams said, per Bonsignore. "One that I'm very familiar with."

The Raiders face another huge decision with Jacobs, who indicated reluctance at playing under the franchise tag. They can exercise the non-exclusive tag at around $10.1 million or lock him up under the exclusive tag for a projected $16.5 million.

Per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Jacobs proclaimed a desire to stay in Vegas. However, the 24-year-old said a new deal has "got to make sense" for him.

"This is where I want to be," Jacobs said. "I feel like I've left my mark on this organization. With the guys in the locker room — obviously, it's going to be shaken up next year, but I feel like this is home."

Jacobs also conveyed a desire to win, so landing Rodgers could entice him to stay.