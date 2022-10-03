Look: Steelers Player Admits It's A 'Rebuilding' Year

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

It's pretty rare to hear an NFL player - or a player in any league - admit that his team is rebuilding.

However, that's what happened with a Pittsburgh Steelers veteran on Sunday.

Steelers veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson admitted following Sunday's loss to the Jets that his team is in a rebuilding year.

Johnson isn't using that as an excuse, though.

“Obviously, it’s a rebuilding year,” Johnson said. “We can’t use that as an excuse. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback or any position. It’s our job to get it done and win games. That’s what we have to do — win.”

The Steelers dropped to 1-3 on the year following the loss to the Jets.

Pittsburgh is set to take on Buffalo this weekend.