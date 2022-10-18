Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available.

Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart.

Since replacing Trubisky to start the second half of Week 4's game against the New York Jets, Pickett has a 67.0 quarterback rating with four interceptions and three touchdowns (two rushing).

While Trubisky also struggled to start the season, he helped guide Pittsburgh to a massive upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by completing nine of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. That stellar performance off the bench could have respawned a quarterback controversy regardless of Pickett's status.

The depth chart may nevertheless signal that the Steelers are sticking with Pickett if cleared to play on Sunday Night Football.

Head coach Mike Tomlin should have more to say on the matter when addressing reporters Tuesday afternoon.