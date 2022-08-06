Look: Stefon Diggs Shares Incredible Moment With A Young Bills Fan

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs shared a touching moment with a young Buffalo Bills fan after training camp practice on Friday.

Diggs, who lost his father at a young age, approached a young fan wearing his jersey in the Buffalo crowd. The teary-eyed child, Aydin Laborde, recently lost his father, but was clearly ecstatic to see his favorite player.

Diggs signed the young fan's jersey and gave him a commemorative football.

This isn't the first time Diggs met Aydin. The seventh-year wideout also hung out with the young fan after Monday's practice at St. John Fisher University — listening to his story about his father, Nicholas Laborde, who passed away in March.

Diggs also donated to the GoFundMe set up to support the Laborde family.

Diggs' father, Aron, passed away when he was 14 years old. Diggs, the eldest of three brothers, was forced to step up and take care of his younger siblings.

“Not having a father is big. You need guidance. I know, personally, when my father died, I needed guidance, I needed somebody to show me how to be a man, how to grow up, basically how to do the right thing," Diggs told USA Today back in 2014.

Diggs is coming off two of the best seasons of his NFL career in Buffalo. After an All-Pro season in 2020, the 28-year-old receiver reeled in 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season.