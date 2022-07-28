Look: Stephen Jones Has Message For Angry Cowboys Fans
A portion - rather large portion - of the Dallas Cowboys fan base wasn't very happy with their offseason moves.
The Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and let Randy Gregory leave in free agency.
Dallas VP Stephen Jones addressed the angry part of the fan base on Wednesday.
Time will tell if the Cowboys' strategy this offseason was the right one.
Dallas is coming off a Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mike McCarthy's team will attempt to go deeper this season.