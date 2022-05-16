Look: Steve Belichick's Comment On His Dad Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are keeping their offensive coaching plans close to the vest this year.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce who will be his team's offensive coordinator.

On Monday, Belichick's son, Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick, was asked about his dad's plans.

He had a telling comment.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any idea what he’s going to do. He wears every hat in the building," he admitted.

If Bill Belichick's son doesn't even know what he's going to do with his offensive coaches, the rest of us shouldn't even attempt to guess.