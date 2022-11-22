Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing.

“Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask him to accept accountability,” McFarland said. “He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money. I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability. So now on the biggest stage we want this quarterback to accept accountability.”

Young, who like Wilson, played at BYU, really disagreed.

“That doesn’t … that doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough-minded kid, he’s comfortable — ”

Young and McFarland were eventually able to agree on something - Wilson let the Jets down.

“[Wilson] let ’em down yesterday that’s for sure,” Young said.

The Jets fell to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday.