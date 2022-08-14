Look: Stunning NFL Cheerleader Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had an NFL cheerleader feel several years back.

Back in 2008, a group of NFL cheerleaders posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at the stunning photos featuring the NFL cheerleaders.

Another former NFL cheerleader, Camille Kostek, has become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran.

Kostek was previously a cheerleader for the Patriots.

